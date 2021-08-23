Moon urges thorough measures to minimize damage from Typhoon Omais

Fishing boats are docked at a port in the city of Seogwipo on South Korea's southern island of Jeju on Monday, as Typhoon Omais approaches the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Monday to maintain a firm emergency response system, as Typhoon Omais is expected to make landfall on the Korean Peninsula later in the day, his office said.



Moon instructed relevant authorities to prepare for carrying out a "special response" and asked the people to pay keen attention as well, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.



The president called for thorough measures against flooding damage and landslides, as well as a possible impact to COVID-19 vaccination facilities, she added. Omais will be the first typhoon of the year to hit the peninsula. (Yonhap)







