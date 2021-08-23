Rival parties' leading contenders in tight race for president, poll shows

Yoon Seok-youl of the main opposition People Power Party (L) and Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party in a photo provided by Yonhap News TV (Yonhap)

Two leading contenders in South Korea's presidential race -- Yoon Seok-youl and Lee Jae-myung -- are still neck and neck, with the election less than seven months away, a survey showed Monday.



In the two-day poll on 1,007 voters nationwide through last Saturday by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI), former Prosecutor General Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) had 29.8 percent of support, down 0.8 percentage point from a week earlier.



Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) gained 0.6 percentage point to 26.8 percent, according to the survey on who is "suitable" to become the country's next president.



The election is slated for March 9, 2022.



Rep. Lee Nak-yon, former head of the DP, ranked third with 12.4 percent, down 0.5 percentage point, followed by Rep. Hong Joon-pyo of the PPP. Hong's rating rose 1.1 percentage points to 8.4 percent.



President Moon Jae-in's approval rating climbed 0.7 percentage point to 39.5 percent, with the DP's rating dipping 0.1 percentage point to 31.3 percent and the PPP's shedding 3.6 percentage points to 35.0 percent.



The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. (Yonhap)