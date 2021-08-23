Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, US discuss humanitarian aid to N. Korea

Noh Kyu-duk (R), South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, poses for a photo with Sung Kim, US special envoy for North Korea, during their meeting at a Seoul hotel on June 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

South Korea and the United States on Monday discussed possible humanitarian aid to North Korea, the US nuclear envoy said after talks with his South Korean counterpart, as they sought ways to resume long-stalled dialogue with Pyongyang.



"We discussed possible humanitarian assistance to the DPRK and reaffirmed US support for inter-Korean dialogue and engagement as stipulated by the joint statement between our two leaders in May, and will continue to lend our support to humanitarian cooperation projects," Amb. Sung Kim told reporters.



DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



Kim's talks with South Korea's nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, took place amid renewed tensions after North Korea angrily protested combined military exercises between the South and the US and warned of a "serious security crisis."



Kim said the US has no hostile intent toward the North and urged Pyongayng to return to dialogue.



"The ongoing US-ROK combined military exercises are long standing, routine and purely defensive in nature and support the security of both of our countries," he said, referring to the South's official name, the Republic of Korea.



"I continue to stand ready to meet with my North Korean counterparts anywhere, at anytime," he added.



The two sides held their last in-person meeting in Seoul in June, during which Kim said Washington had offered to meet with Pyongyang "anywhere, anytime without preconditions" in a renewed overture for dialogue.



After the talks, Kim will meet Igor Morgulov, who doubles as Russia's chief nuclear envoy. Kim is expected to call for Russia's full implementation of anti-Pyongyang sanctions and cooperation in resuming nuclear talks with the North.



Both Kim and Morgulov arrived in Seoul on Saturday.



Last month, cautious optimism emerged for inter-Korean cooperation as the two Koreas reactivated their communication lines some 13 months after the North severed them in anger over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border into the North.



But the cross-border ties chilled again as the North has repeatedly castigated the South Korea-US exercise, warning of a "serious security crisis."



Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have remained stalemated since the Hanoi summit between then US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal in 2019. (Yonhap)