Ice dance duo brings S. Korea first ISU Grand Prix medal

Qun Ye (left) and Hannah Lim of South Korea perform their free dance routine during the ice dance competition at the ISU Junior Grand Prix in Courchevel, France, on Aug. 21, 2021. (The International Skating Union)

Figure skaters Hannah Lim and Quan Ye have become the first ice dancing duo representing South Korea to win a medal at an International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix event.

Lim and Quan finished third in the first leg of the ISU Junior Grand Prix season in Courchevel, France, on Saturday (local time). They scored 89.05 points in free dance Saturday, after earning 55.22 points in rhythm dance the previous day.

With a combined 144.27 points, Lim and Quan earned the bronze medal behind Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen of the United States (165.01 points), and Miku Makita and Tyler Gunara of Canada (149.39).

No other ice dancing team for South Korea had ever reached the podium at an ISU Grand Prix event, junior or senior.

Lim, born in Toronto to Korean parents, holds dual citizenship. She decided to represent South Korea this season with Quan, a native of Bolungarvík, Iceland. They began skating together in July 2019 and previously skated for Canada.

At ice dance and pairs events at ISU competitions, teams can choose to represent the country of one member's choice.

Lim and Quan will next compete in the fourth leg of the Junior Grand Prix season in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, from Sept. 15-18. (Yonhap)