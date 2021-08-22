KBS orchestra to go onstage with Chung Myung-whun, Garrick Ohlsson



The KBS Symphony Orchestra is to hold the concert, “Pictures at an Exhibition,” at the Seoul Arts Center on Thursday, joined by maestro Chung Myung-whun and pianist Garrick Ohlsson.



Conductor Chung Myung-whun (KBS Symphony Orchestra)



At the upcoming concert, the orchestra will present Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54 and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.





Pianist Garrick Ohlsson (KBS Symphony Orchestra)



Ohlsson, the winner of the 1970 Chopin International Piano Competition, went onstage with the KBS Symphony Orchestra in September 2019, performing Brahms’ Piano Concerto No.2 in B-flat major, Op. 83.



At Thursday’s concert, Olsson will play the only piano concerto work written by Schumann. The work, completed in 1845, is one of the most played piano concerto pieces from the romantic period.



Mussorgsky composed Pictures at an Exhibition in 1874, inspired by 10 drawings and watercolors produced by Victor Hartmann, who had recently passed away at the time at the age of 39. Mussorgsky and Hartmann were said to have been close friends.



Though Pictures at an Exhibition is originally composed for the piano, the orchestra will perform Ravel’s 1922 arrangement for a full symphony orchestra.



The concert will leave a vacant seat between audience members who did not come together to comply with the government’s social distancing measures.



Ohlsson and the KBS Symphony Orchestra will perform with the same program in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, on Sunday and in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, on Sept. 1.



Ohlsson will hold a recital at Incheon Seogu Cultural Center on Friday, performing Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 24 in F-sharp major, Op. 78, Brahms’ 8 Piano Pieces, Op. 76 and more.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)