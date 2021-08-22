US, Russian nuclear envoys in Seoul to discuss North Korea

Top nuclear envoys of the US and Russia are in Seoul to hold talks with their South Korean counterpart on stalled nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang amid fresh tension over ongoing US-South Korea military exercises.
Sung Kim, the US special representative for North Korea, arrived here Saturday for a four-day visit, days after Pyongyang warned of a “security crisis” over the joint military drills that are due to end Thursday.
“I’m looking forward to very close consultations with our Korean government colleagues,” Kim told reporters upon arrival at the Incheon Airport.
Kim said he will also meet with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who arrived here on Saturday as well for a six-day visit.
“So, I think it is going to be a very productive visit,” said Kim.
On Monday, Kim is set to meet with Seoul’s chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, to discuss ways of cooperating to bring substantive progress for the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to the Foreign Ministry.
The State Department, in a separate statement, said Kim’s trip illustrates the allies’ commitment to “ongoing close collaboration on DPRK issues as we seek to advance complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.” The DPRK is an acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Morgulov, who doubles as the point man on North Korea, is scheduled to meet with Noh on Tuesday to discuss ways to bolster cooperation for the denuclearization and peace on the peninsula.
The much-speculated three-way meeting between the US, Russia and South Korea, hasn’t been arranged yet, according to a ministry official.
All eyes are on what message the US and Russian envoy will send to the recalcitrant regime and what the allies will discuss in order to induce Pyongyang back to the negotiating table.
The momentum for a possible thaw in soured inter-Korean ties was short-lived after Pyongyang slammed the joint drills as the most “intensive expression of the US hostile policy” toward Pyongyang and an “unwelcoming act of self-destruction for which a dear price should be paid,” as the allies kicked off a preliminary exercise on Aug. 10. On the same day, Pyongyang also refused to answer routine calls on inter-Korean hotlines and has been unresponsive since. The hotlines were restored on July 27 after a yearlong severance amid strained ties.
The sudden resumption in inter-Korean channels -- an outcome of the series of letters exchanged between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un -- has raised hope for a thaw in soured inter-Korean ties as well as a precursor toward improved US-North Korea relations.
Denuclearization talks stalled during the previous Trump administration, following the collapse of the Hanoi summit in 2019 when former US President Donald Trump rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s offer of major sanctions relief in exchange for North Korea’s denuclearization. Since then, inter-Korean ties have also remained at a standstill.
Kim said during his last visit in June that the US is willing to meet North Korea “anywhere, anytime without preconditions,” but Pyongyang has rebuffed Washington’s diplomatic overtures.
