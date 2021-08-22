 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Pope Francis thanks Korean Catholics for vaccine share drive, prays for Korean peace

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 22, 2021 - 09:59       Updated : Aug 22, 2021 - 09:59
A memorial Mass celebrating the 200th birth anniversary of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first Korean native Catholic priest, is held at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican last Saturday. (Yonhap)
A memorial Mass celebrating the 200th birth anniversary of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first Korean native Catholic priest, is held at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican last Saturday. (Yonhap)
Pope Francis on Saturday thanked the South Korean Catholic community for sharing donations to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries and prayed for the continued efforts toward the reconciliation of the Korean Peninsula.

In a special papal message delivered by South Korean archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik, Pope Francis praised the generosity of Korean Catholics' vaccine-related donations recently delivered to the Vatican, saying, "This is a strong invitation for a greater commitment to the cause of the least of the world."

The pope also urged those working for the reconciliation between South and North Koreas to "continue with renewed commitment to be good peacemakers" while encouraging them to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue for a bright future.

The message was shared on the occasion of a memorial Mass celebrating the 200th birth anniversary of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first Korean native Catholic priest, at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

Born in 1821, Kim was ordained as a priest in 1845 during the late Joseon era in Shanghai, China. He was persecuted and executed for practicing Christianity the following year at the age of 25.

Kim was canonized as a saint by Pope John Paul II in 1984.

Pope Francis said St. Andrew Kim, along with his martyr companions, "showed with joyful hope that good always prevails, because God's love wins out over hatred."

The event marked the first Mass that You has officiated as the prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy of the Holy See since taking office earlier this month. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114