US envoy on NK to visit S. Korea amid tension

The US special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, is visiting South Korea in the next week to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization, a Seoul official said Friday.
The South and US are seeking diplomacy with the North to resume nuclear talks, amid North Korea’s strong protest against Seoul-Washington military drills ending next week. Pyongyang, which routinely describes the drills as rehearsals of war, warned the allies will face a more serious security crisis.
Sung Kim is expected to discuss with his South Korean counterpart measures to bring back North Korea to negotiations, though Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said nothing, including the agenda and meeting itself, has been decided.
The US nuclear envoy has said there are no preconditions for talks to reopen, but North Korea rebuffed the outreach, describing it as a trick to mask the intention to invade the regime. Pyongyang demands sanctions relief, but Washington has been reluctant to approve it.
Meanwhile, momentum for inter-Korean peace efforts lost traction earlier this month. North Korea had reached out to South Korea to reconnect hotlines, but quickly returned to escalating tensions over the annual military drills the South and US hold to bolster their defense readiness.
Experts said nothing meaningfully new could come out of the meeting next week.
“This gathering is more like a routine consultation. The US has offered to talk and there is little to add to that, nothing unseen that could suddenly make the North return to talks,” said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute.
North Korea would not respond to either the US or South Korea while the two allies are running the training, Cheong said, adding what happens after the drills in early September would guide how Seoul, Washington and Pyongyang think about their next moves.
Choi Kang, acting president of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, said North Korea could catch the two allies off guard with a show of force in early September, when a less vigilant Seoul and Washington would be busy exploring diplomacy with Pyongyang.
“North Korea won’t try the allies during the training,” Choi said. “Too many eyes and too grave the consequences.”
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)