 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

US envoy on NK to visit S. Korea amid tension

By Choi Si-young
Published : Aug 20, 2021 - 16:22       Updated : Aug 20, 2021 - 16:22
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convenes a meeting of key military commanders, July 30, 2021. (Yonhap-KCNA)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convenes a meeting of key military commanders, July 30, 2021. (Yonhap-KCNA)
The US special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, is visiting South Korea in the next week to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization, a Seoul official said Friday.

The South and US are seeking diplomacy with the North to resume nuclear talks, amid North Korea’s strong protest against Seoul-Washington military drills ending next week. Pyongyang, which routinely describes the drills as rehearsals of war, warned the allies will face a more serious security crisis.

Sung Kim is expected to discuss with his South Korean counterpart measures to bring back North Korea to negotiations, though Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said nothing, including the agenda and meeting itself, has been decided.

The US nuclear envoy has said there are no preconditions for talks to reopen, but North Korea rebuffed the outreach, describing it as a trick to mask the intention to invade the regime. Pyongyang demands sanctions relief, but Washington has been reluctant to approve it.

Meanwhile, momentum for inter-Korean peace efforts lost traction earlier this month. North Korea had reached out to South Korea to reconnect hotlines, but quickly returned to escalating tensions over the annual military drills the South and US hold to bolster their defense readiness.

Experts said nothing meaningfully new could come out of the meeting next week.

“This gathering is more like a routine consultation. The US has offered to talk and there is little to add to that, nothing unseen that could suddenly make the North return to talks,” said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute.

North Korea would not respond to either the US or South Korea while the two allies are running the training, Cheong said, adding what happens after the drills in early September would guide how Seoul, Washington and Pyongyang think about their next moves.

Choi Kang, acting president of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, said North Korea could catch the two allies off guard with a show of force in early September, when a less vigilant Seoul and Washington would be busy exploring diplomacy with Pyongyang.

“North Korea won’t try the allies during the training,” Choi said. “Too many eyes and too grave the consequences.”

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114