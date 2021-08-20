 Back To Top
National

Vice FM Choi discusses bilateral ties, maritime security with Nigerian FM

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 20, 2021 - 15:37       Updated : Aug 20, 2021 - 15:37

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (L) sits next to Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affaris, Zubairu Dada, during a press briefing while Choi was visiting the West African nation on Thursday. (Foreign Ministry)
First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (L) sits next to Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affaris, Zubairu Dada, during a press briefing while Choi was visiting the West African nation on Thursday. (Foreign Ministry)
First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun has met with Nigeria's top diplomat during a visit to the African nation and agreed to work together to move forward economic and other ties between the two countries forward, the foreign ministry said Friday.

In Thursday's meeting with Foreign Minister Zubairu Dada, Choi said that the relations between the two countries have steadily developed based on decadeslong economic cooperation and offered to further strengthen the ties to that end, the ministry said.

The two sides agreed that there is huge potential for cooperation by utilizing Seoul's advanced technologies and Nigeria's human and natural resources and that it is important to establish sound institutional footing for future economic cooperation.

Choi expressed concerns over the frequent kidnappings of foreign vessels and sailors by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea and noted that South Korea has contributed to the efforts to enhance maritime security in the region.

Dada stressed that continued engagement by the international community to prevent abductions is essential as it is not an issue a single country can handle.

While in Nigeria, Choi also met with Trade Minister Rotimi Amaechi and spoke by phone with Defense Minister Bashir Salihi Magashi to discuss maritime security in the region, the ministry said.

Nigeria was the last leg of Choi's weeklong trip to Africa that included stops in Morocco and Senegal. (Yonhap)

