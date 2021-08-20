LG Electronics joins hands with Hyundai Elevator on smart building solutions

An office building of LG Electronics in Seoul. (Yonhap)

LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it has joined hands with Hyundai Elevator Co. to seek business opportunities in smart home and building solutions.



LG will work with the country's largest elevator manufacturer to develop robot logistics services in which autonomous bots deliver parcels and food at apartments, office buildings and hospitals with elevators.



Under the agreement, the two sides will also cooperate in making premium elevators equipped with LG's OLED signage.



The partnership came as LG tries to expand its robot business and smart home-related services.



Last month, LG unveiled a delivery bot that can serve both indoor and outdoor environments. It also signed a partnership with state-run utility firm, Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), to develop home energy solutions that can help users reduce electricity costs. (Yonhap)