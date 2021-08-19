 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Jeju Island sees influx of travelers despite strong social distancing measures

By Ko Yoon-hee
Published : Aug 21, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Aug 21, 2021 - 16:00
Beachgoers play in the water at Geumneung Beach, Jeju Island, on Thursday despite the Level 4 social distancing rules, South Korea’s most stringent of a four-tier system, being in effect.

Vacationers donning masks keep a safe distance from each other while enjoying the beach.

According to the Level 4 social distancing rules on Jeju Island, all twelve beaches are to be closed and no more than two people can meet for personal reasons after 6 p.m. from August 19th to August 29th.

In addition, a rule that limits the number of guests to two per hotel room will be implemented during the period, and only two-thirds of the rooms in each accommodation facility will be available.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Ko Yoon-hee (ko.yooni930@heraldcorp.com)
