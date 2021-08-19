 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

[Eye Plus] Nostalgic walk along Gyeongchun Line Forest Park

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Aug 21, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Aug 21, 2021 - 16:00
Once serving as the first South Korean-made railway, the Gyeongchun Line delivered cargo, people and memories between Seoul and Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, for more than seven decades beginning 1939.

The line terminated operations in 2010, but was reborn into a forest park a few years later. 

Gyeongchun Line Forest Park is located in Nowon-gu, northern Seoul. The 6-kilometer-long park is divided into three sections.

In the first section, visitors are welcomed with eye-catching murals, colorful paintings and graffiti on walls alongside the old train track stretching into the forest. There is also a metal bridge, once an old train track, over the Jungnang Stream. 

In addition to these head-turning views, in the second section visitors can experience the hustle and bustle of Nowon’s largest traditional market -- the Gongneung-dong Goblin Market.

Walk a little further, the Hwarangdae Station awaits in the last section of the park. Here, visitors can board old trains that were once in operation. It is also home to a light garden, time museum and train cafe.

Memories of Gyeongchun Line trains may vary for those who have taken them in the past, such as the good times of summer vacation travel, or sadder trips to mandatory military service training. And now at the Gyeongchun Line Forest Park, many new memories will be forged.

Photo by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Kang Jae-eun

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114