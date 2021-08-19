[Eye Plus] Nostalgic walk along Gyeongchun Line Forest Park

Once serving as the first South Korean-made railway, the Gyeongchun Line delivered cargo, people and memories between Seoul and Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, for more than seven decades beginning 1939.





The line terminated operations in 2010, but was reborn into a forest park a few years later.





Gyeongchun Line Forest Park is located in Nowon-gu, northern Seoul. The 6-kilometer-long park is divided into three sections.





In the first section, visitors are welcomed with eye-catching murals, colorful paintings and graffiti on walls alongside the old train track stretching into the forest. There is also a metal bridge, once an old train track, over the Jungnang Stream.





In addition to these head-turning views, in the second section visitors can experience the hustle and bustle of Nowon’s largest traditional market -- the Gongneung-dong Goblin Market.





Walk a little further, the Hwarangdae Station awaits in the last section of the park. Here, visitors can board old trains that were once in operation. It is also home to a light garden, time museum and train cafe.



