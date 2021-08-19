Korea, Colombia to hold summit in Seoul next week

President Moon Jae-in and Colombian President Ivan Duque will hold summit talks next week in Seoul to further boost bilateral ties between the two nations, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.
The Colombian president will be visiting Seoul for three days from Aug. 24-26. The summit talks will be held on Aug. 25, which would be followed by a dinner banquet later in the day.
The upcoming visit will be the second state visit to Seoul since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, following this week’s visit by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. For Duque, it will be his first overseas trip outside Latin America amid the pandemic.
The state visit comes at the invitation of Moon as this year marks the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership between the two nations and the 70th anniversary of Colombia’s participation in the 1950-53 Korean War.
The two leaders will discuss a range of topics during the summit, including bilateral ties, COVID-19 partnership, cultural exchanges and other regional and global challenges.
They will explore a synergy between Korea’s New Deal and Colombia’s Promise for Future policies, both aim to seek economic recovery and structural reform in the post-COVID-19 era.
Discussions on a more extensive partnership will be made with an emphasis on digital transformation, environment-friendly infrastructure, bio technology and smart farming.
In honor of Colombia’s participation in the Korean War, the two leaders also will discuss ways to further bolster their ties on veteran affairs and defense, including Seoul’s support program for Colombian war veterans and their families. As special guests, two Colombian war veterans have been invited to join the welcome dinner.
Climate change is also a key agenda item as Colombia will host the next P4G climate summit in 2023 after this year’s summit held in April in Seoul.
“As the hosting nations of the current and next P4G summits, the two nations will further bolster partnership in tackling climate change and exploring inclusive recovery,” Moon’s spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a news briefing.
By Lee Ji-yoon
