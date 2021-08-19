[News Focus] Controversial ‘fake news’ bill draws closer to legislation

Rep. Lee Dal-gon of the main opposition People Power Party voices a complaint to the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s Rep. Do Jong-hwan, the chairman of the parliamentary Culture, Tourism and Sports Committee, Thursday. (Yonhap)

A bill backed by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea that would penalize media outlets and journalists for producing “fake news” was approved by a parliamentary committee Thursday, taking another step closer to being written into the law.



It is likely the proposed revision to the Press Arbitration Act will be put to a final vote and be passed during a plenary session Wednesday, as the ruling party controls about 60 percent of the National Assembly’s 300 seats.



The bill, which the ruling party claimed is a means to protect the public from misinformation, has been fiercely opposed by opposition lawmakers and the media for potentially undermining the freedom of press and curbing criticism of the ruling party ahead of upcoming elections.



Under the revision under the legislative procedure, people damaged by “fake news” reports intentionally made by reporters and media outlets could file for punitive damages amounting to five times the experienced financial damage.



Ruling party lawmakers have expressed their will to enact the bill as soon as possible, saying too many people have experienced damages due to the dissemination of misinformation and malicious reports from the media.



Rep. Lee Byung-hoon with the ruling party said that currently people can only claim up to 5 million won ($4,250) in damages from media outlets and journalists for false reporting, which cannot be an effective measure to protect the public from malicious news reports.



The number of fake news reports could sharply drop by raising the penalization amount to up to five times, ruling party lawmakers say.



“We have keenly listened to the opinions of opposition lawmakers and those in the media sector with emphasis on minimizing the damage from fake news and providing protection as much as possible,” said the Democratic Party floor leader, Rep. Yun Ho-jung, in a meeting Thursday.



Lee Jun-seok, head of the main opposition People Power Party, stages a protest with lawmakers Thursday inside the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, to oppose the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s push to enact a bill that would penalize journalists and media outlets for “fake news.” (Yonhap)

But the path the bill took to pass the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee has been a far cry from open discussions or negotiations, even though minor adjustments were made on the bill during the process, which the ruling party has claimed constitutes compromise.



Ruling party lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee at a Thursday meeting passed the bill despite fierce opposition from opposition lawmakers.



The Democratic Party controls nine out of 16 seats within the committee, with the main opposition People Power Party holding the remaining seven.



People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok staged a protest inside the National Assembly on Thursday ahead of the vote from the parliamentary committee, with lawmakers opposing the bill holding signs saying the Democratic Party should stop its act to kill the media.



The bill passed a vote from a culture subcommittee a day earlier, with four lawmakers with the ruling party and its sister affiliate voting for the bill while two with the main opposition People Power Party voted against it.



Opposition lawmakers have criticized the bill for effectively being a legislative weapon for the ruling party to control what can be published from media outlets ahead of the next presidential election and following general elections next year.



The bill contains vocabulary that cannot be applied with objective standards in verifying violations, they claim, which could serve as a tool for the government and corporations to file lawsuits even for reasonably written critical reports.



Main opposition People Power Party lawmakers attempt to enter the meeting room of the National Assembly’s Culture, Tourism and Sports Committee on Thursday in a bid to stop the ruling Democratic Party of Korea from passing a bill on penalizing “fake news” at the committee-level. (Yonhap)