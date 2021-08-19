 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Coupang fined 3.3 bln won for unfair biz practice

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 19, 2021 - 14:03       Updated : Aug 19, 2021 - 14:03

This photo shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)
This photo shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)
South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has decided to fine e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. 3.3 billion won ($2.8 million) for alleged unfair business practice.

Between 2017 and 2020, Coupang demanded its suppliers raise sales prices of products trading at its rival online malls if one-off sales promotion events drove down such prices, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).

The company also pressed contractors to buy ads on its site and passed on the costs of sales promotion to suppliers in violation of the antitrust act and the large retailer law, according to the regulator.

Along with the fine, the KFTC ordered the company to take corrective measures.

The commission said it is meaningful to take stern actions against new types of unfair business activities in the online shopping market as the market dominance by e-commerce operators is growing.

Coupang expressed regret over the KFTC's decision, saying it plans to lodge an administrative suit against the measure. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114