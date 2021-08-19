[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel offers ‘Truly Flavors’ promotion



Flavors, the luxury buffet dining establishment at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, is offering the “Truly Flavors” promotion, with a special selection of pass-around dishes that celebrate the restaurant’s variety of cuisines.



The promotion began Monday and runs to Sept. 30, featuring freshly cooked dishes served by the chefs. Dishes are decided daily, chosen from among filo pastry lamb chops, macaroni with a three-cheese bechamel sauce and mushroom risotto infused with rich aromas. The dessert menu includes apple strudel and creme brulee, which are also included in the promotion.



Prices range from 115,000 to 130,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6267.





Grand Josun Jeju offers ‘Autumn Breeze’ package



Grand Josun Jeju’s “Autumn Breeze” package offers a stay in a room with a balcony facing the view of oreum, the small defunct volcanos on Jeju Island, and a morning buffet for two. The package also includes a 50,000 won voucher to spend within the Grand Josun Jeju’s facilities, including its restaurants and bars.



For guests staying more than two nights, a picnic basket packed with three types of sandwiches and beverages are provided. The baskets should be ordered an hour prior to pickup at the hotel’s Lounge and Bar, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The package starts at 400,000 won and reservations are available through the end of November. For inquiries, call 1811-0511.





Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers ‘Stay Fun & Safe’ package for families



The “Stay Fun & Safe” package at Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers an upgraded deluxe room with a view of Incheon’s Songdo Central Park and breakfast for two children and two adults at its Feast restaurant.



A family pandemic safety kit is provided, which includes KF-94 masks for adults and children, hand sanitizer and mask straps.



Board games with a theme of traveling around the world are included in the package to be enjoyed in the room, and the hotel’s indoor swimming pool is also accessible.



The full package is priced at 170,000 won and reservations can be made at (032) 835-1000.





L’Escape Hotel collaborates with EMK Musical Company



L’Escape Hotel in Seoul is collaborating with EMK Musical Company to offer the “L’Escape-Marie Antoinette” package.



Package guests will stay one night in L’Escape Hotel’s French-themed room and attend a musical for two from a choice of four offered with the package. The four musicals are “Marie Antoinette,” “Xcalibur,” “Rebecca” and “Mata Hari.”



Package prices range from 380,000 won to 450,000 won. The offer is valid until Sept. 24. For reservations, call (02) 317-4000.



