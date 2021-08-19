Head of S. Korean peacekeeping unit in Lebanon faces possible return over alleged irregularities

(Yonhap)

The Joint Chiefs of Staff will hold a meeting soon to decide whether to bring four military officers dispatched to Lebanon on a peacekeeping mission, including the unit's chief, for suspected embezzlement and other irregularities, a source said Thursday.



During the deliberation session, the JCS will review whether the colonel heading the Dongmyeong Unit and three other officers are eligible to continue their overseas duties amid allegations they misappropriated public funds and pocketed supplies for personal use.



The defense ministry and the JCS dispatched officials to Lebanon for an onsite inspection "and confirmed some of the allegations," according to the ministry.



"When related facts are clearly confirmed through a further probe, we will deal with the case sternly based on regulations,"



ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said during a regular press briefing.



If the review committee decides to order their return, the officers will face another round of investigation in South Korea.



The colonel is reportedly denying all the allegations against him.



Besides the embezzlement allegations, the unit chief is also suspected of holding an overnight drinking session with subordinates despite the coronavirus situation.



As South Korea's longest-serving military unit abroad, the 300-strong Dongmyeong unit has been operating as part of the UN Interim Force in the conflict-laden country since 2007. (Yonhap)