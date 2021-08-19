 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung Heavy gets approval for basic design of ammonia-propelled ships

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 19, 2021 - 10:35       Updated : Aug 19, 2021 - 10:35

This file photo shows an A-Max oil tanker. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
This file photo shows an A-Max oil tanker. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday that it has won approval in principle (AIP) for its basic design for LNG or diesel-powered oil tankers that can be revamped into ammonia-fueled ones from DNV, a Norwegian ship quality assurance and risk management company.

The shipbuilder's basic design will be helpful for shippers that want to transform their LNG or diesel-powered oil tankers into ammonia-fueled ones, Samsung Heavy said.

AIP for the VLCCs means a certification agency has reviewed its basic design and confirmed that it meets the agency's technical requirements and standards for safety.

Ammonia is considered alternative fuel for ships to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide.

Samsung Heavy got nod for its ammonia-powered ships from Lloyd's Register, a British quality assurance and risk management company in September last year.

The shipbuilder plans to commercialize the ammonia-propelled A-Max tanker by 2024 by developing an independent ammonia fuel supply system and detailed design for the ships.

The A-Max tankers refer to 85,000 to 125,000-deadweight-tonnage oil tankers, which are in the highest demand and most economically feasible among other oil tankers. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114