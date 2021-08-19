Samsung Heavy gets approval for basic design of ammonia-propelled ships

This file photo shows an A-Max oil tanker. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday that it has won approval in principle (AIP) for its basic design for LNG or diesel-powered oil tankers that can be revamped into ammonia-fueled ones from DNV, a Norwegian ship quality assurance and risk management company.



The shipbuilder's basic design will be helpful for shippers that want to transform their LNG or diesel-powered oil tankers into ammonia-fueled ones, Samsung Heavy said.



AIP for the VLCCs means a certification agency has reviewed its basic design and confirmed that it meets the agency's technical requirements and standards for safety.



Ammonia is considered alternative fuel for ships to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide.



Samsung Heavy got nod for its ammonia-powered ships from Lloyd's Register, a British quality assurance and risk management company in September last year.



The shipbuilder plans to commercialize the ammonia-propelled A-Max tanker by 2024 by developing an independent ammonia fuel supply system and detailed design for the ships.



The A-Max tankers refer to 85,000 to 125,000-deadweight-tonnage oil tankers, which are in the highest demand and most economically feasible among other oil tankers. (Yonhap)