Business

Genesis unveils design of GV60 electric SUV

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 19, 2021 - 10:16       Updated : Aug 19, 2021 - 10:16

Genesis' all-electric SUV GV60 is shown in this photo on Wednesday.(Hyundai Motor Co.)
Genesis' all-electric SUV GV60 is shown in this photo on Wednesday.(Hyundai Motor Co.)
Genesis, the independent luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Co., on Thursday unveiled the design of its first all-electric GV60 ahead of its launch later this year.

The GV60 is Genesis' first-ever EV based on the same electric-global modular platform (E-GMP) as the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6, and the luxury brand's third SUV following GV80 and GV70.

It employs the brand's "Athletic Elegance" design language throughout, which includes signature quad light fixtures up front, matching taillights in the rear and a shield-shaped grille.

Its long clamshell hood and low ride height give it the look of a coupe-style luxury crossover utility vehicle, and digital side mirrors project an image atop two screens using exterior-mounted cameras.

Genesis said it will reveal GV60's driving range, performance and prices upon its release in the coming months.

Last month, Genesis debuted the EV variant of G80 midsize sedan in the domestic market to speed up its electrification push. (Yonhap)

