 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Vice FM Choi attends conference call with 19 foreign counterparts

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 19, 2021 - 09:05       Updated : Aug 19, 2021 - 09:05
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon speaks during his video-linked participation in the Global Education Summit on July 29, 2021, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Foreign Ministry)
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon speaks during his video-linked participation in the Global Education Summit on July 29, 2021, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Foreign Ministry)
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon has attended a conference call with his counterparts from the United States and 18 other countries to discuss cooperation over the situation in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

During Wednesday's conference led by US. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, most participants shared the need for close cooperation to ensure the restoration of peace in Afghanistan and the safe return home of their citizens, the ministry said.

Among the participating countries in the phone talks were Canada, Japan, Australia, India, Britain, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy.

Afghanistan has been thrown into turmoil as the ongoing pullout of US forces to end 20 years of war has led to the collapse of the Western-backed government in Kabul, the Taliban militant group's return to power and an exodus of Afghans desperate to flee.

South Korea has temporarily closed its embassy in Kabul and evacuated all of its citizens and diplomatic staff to safe places outside the country. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114