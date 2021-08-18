[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Sinkhole

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 11

Comedy

Directed by Kim Ji-hoon



Although he has an annoying neighbor (Cha Seung-won), office worker Dong-won (Kim Sung-kyun) is very happy that he finally has become a homeowner after saving up for more than 10 years. Dong-won invites his co-workers over to his new place for a housewarming party, but the next morning the building falls into a giant sinkhole.





The Suicide Squad

(US)

Opened Aug. 4

Action

Directed by James Gunn



Intelligence officer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) assembles two Task Force X teams -- colloquially known as the Suicide Squad -- that comprise Belle Reve penitentiary inmates. They receive an assignment to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory that houses a secret experiment known as “Project Starfish.”





Escape from Mogadishu

(Korea)

Opened July 28

Action, Drama

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan



Set in 1991 Somalia, South Korean Ambassador to Somalia Han Shin-sung (Kim Yoon-seok) and National Security Planning Agency agent Kang Dae-jin (Jo In-sung) are competing against North Korean Ambassador (Heo Jun-ho) for South Korea’s membership in the United Nations. When a civil war breaks out in the African country, the South and North Korean diplomats have to cooperate to escape the country together.



