Naver Webtoon to partner with BTS, DC Comics

Naver Webtoon CEO Kim Jun-koo (Naver Webtoon)



Naver Webtoon is partnering with Korean entertainment powerhouse Hybe and DC Comics.



“One of our plans for this year, named ‘Super Casting,’ is the collaboration with other leading companies in the entertainment industry. We are planning to build an interesting platform and universe with the artists, including BTS, allowing both readers and K-pop fans to enjoy the new contents,” said Naver Webtoon CEO Kim Jun-koo at a press conference Wednesday morning.



“The partnership with DC Comics also means original content and works will be showcased through Naver Webtoon,” Kim said.



Kim introduced Naver Webtoon as a “storytech” platform, combining two important features -- storytelling and tech-savvy -- into one word.



“Webtoon being storytelling is easy to understand. But we have established a system where new creators can debut, evolve and meet global fans every day,” Kim said.



Kim added that advances in technology are not only limited to auto drawing.



“When the writers release their works, our system offers concrete data about what part of the content came to the viewers’ attention. This technology helps the writer to meet reader’s demand and interest, leading the growth of the webtoon business,” Kim said.



Mobile application for Naver Webtoon (123rf)