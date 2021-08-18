[Herald Interview] ‘Finding balance between heritage and development’

Kim Hyun-mo, head of the Cultural Heritage Administration (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



Soon after South Korea’s “gaetbeol,” or tidal flats, were successfully inscribed onto UNESCO’s world heritage list in July, the Cultural Heritage Administration announced its plan to submit an additional list of tidal flats for UNESCO to review in 2025.



However, it is facing pushback from some residents living near the tidal flats, including Songdo and Ganghwa-gun in Incheon, who claim that the listing will hinder economic development and even affect their livelihoods.



“It would be difficult to only ask for the sacrifice of the residents,” the head of the CHA Kim Hyun-mo said during an interview with The Korea Herald on Friday. “We have to find a way to preserve the natural heritage while making sure that local people can maintain their livelihood.”



Kim added that he is willing to play an active role as a control tower to find balance between the two demands.



“We will have to discuss the matter with other related ministries like the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries first, but I say that we should create programs (for residents) that do not harm the ecosystem of the tidal flats and migratory birds that use the area as a stopover site,” Kim said.



Programs that Kim said will aim to attract tourists and also encourage residents to enjoy nature.



“In the long term perspective, preserving the cultural heritage will ultimately benefit more people. For our future generations, if cultural heritage is worth preserving we have to be more actively protective.”



During the interview, the head of CHA also talked about an obstacle that the agency faced during the process of getting gaetbeol on UNESCO’s world heritage list.



The listing came as a surprise as the International Union for Conservation of Nature, an advisory body for UNESCO, in May deferred the listing of gaetbeol following a preliminary review.



The IUCN, at the time, explained that while there was a possibility that gaetbeol serve as an important habitat for biodiversity, the area was not large enough to show a large-scale topographic and ecological process, with the exception of the tidal flats in Sinan, South Jeolla Province.



