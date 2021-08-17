[Graphic News] Only 5.2% of executives in Korea are women

Women hold 5.2 percent of executive positions at publicly listed companies in South Korea, the Gender Equality Ministry said.
According to a survey of 2,246 stock market-listed companies in the first quarter, only 1,668, or 5.2 percent, of the 32,005 executives were women, according to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
Vice Minister Kim Kyong-seon said that rate was far lower than the OECD average of 25.6 percent, citing the British weekly the Economist. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don
