MMCA collaborates with regional museums for upcoming exhibits

“Glory” by Park Re-hyun will be exhibited at the Jeongeup Museum of Art from Sept. 7 to Dec. 12. (MMCA)





The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea will present exhibitions in collaboration with regional museums in Suwon, Jeongeup and Jeju Island to allow more people to appreciate the art to strengthen research with regional institutes.



The exhibition “Before the Wind” will kick off Thursday at the Suwon Museum of Art in Gyeonggi Province. It will present social participatory art through 189 works by 41 artists who touch on themes dealing with conflict between the two Koreas, gender issues and the democracy movement from the late 1970s to the 2000s. The exhibition will run through Nov. 7.



“We encourage collaboration with regional museums across the country to share our know-how with the museums, and we hope these opportunities can help regional art thrive,” said Youn Bum-mo, director of the MMCA.





"The Otter of Odaecheon 1” by Kwon Yong-taek will be on display at the Suwon Museum of Art from Thursday to Nov. 7. (MMCA)