Summer horror contents engulf Korean entertainment industry

“Midnight Horror Story” (left) and “Da Vinci Note” (MBC and tvN)



As the sweltering summer days continue, the South Korean broadcast, cinema and music industries are turning to horror to send a chill down audiences’ spines.



Mystery horror show “Da Vinci Note,” which digs into mysteries and supernatural phenomena followed by scientific explanations on tvN, premiered on Aug. 7.



The first episode recorded 2.87 percent viewership, according to Nielsen Korea. It was the second-highest rated program on cable Saturday.



Terrestrial broadcaster MBC’s “Midnight Horror Story” is a talk show sharing scary and strange experiences. Viewers submit their own stories, which are delivered through the voice of hosts Kim Gu-ra, Kim Sook and Hwang Jae-sung.



The program welcomes the audience to join online during the show and vote for the best storyteller who ignites the greatest fear.



The movie industry signaled the return of summer with “The 8th Night” in early July, followed by “Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming” and “The Cursed: Dead Man’s Prey.”



“The Cursed,” a mystery thriller released in late July, has been going strong, charting in the top 10 since its release at the South Korean box office.



“Guimoon: The Lightless Door” (CJ ENM)