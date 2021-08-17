 Back To Top
Finance

FSS to launch probe into e-payment providers amid Mergepoint scandal

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Aug 17, 2021 - 15:03       Updated : Aug 17, 2021 - 15:03
Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Jeong Eun-bo (Yonhap)
South Korea’s financial watchdog will launch an investigation into electronic payment service providers and their operations amid growing concerns over a lack of customer protection in a row involving local discount app operator Mergeplus.

The Financial Supervisory Service has been under fire for failing to monitor risks and eliminate legal gray areas on the back of fast-growing electronic payment services in recent months.

Angry customers swarmed Mergeplus’ headquarters in Seoul last week after it announced it would reduce service benefits citing legal procedures as a result of changing its business registration category to an electronic financial service provider from a gift card provider.

“We plan to inspect all of the 65 registered electronic payment service providers on whether they are complying with consumer protection guidelines,” the FSS said in a statement.

The FSS will also inspect companies like Mergeplus that provide electronic payment services via gift cards or cash points.

Industry players have been paying keen attention to the issue, especially on whether the scandal would speed up implementation of a bill amendment on electronic financial transactions. The revision requires service providers to take up an insurance that protects consumers and allows customers to be reimbursed first when the companies go bankrupt.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
