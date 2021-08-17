Military to deploy amphibious bridging vehicles by 2027

This photo, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) on Aug. 17, 2021, shows military engineers launching bridging vehicles.(Defense Acquisition Program Administration)

The military plans to deploy advanced amphibious bridging vehicles by 2027 to boost operational capabilities, the arms procurement agency said Tuesday.



Under a 500 billion-won ($426.5 million) contract, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and Hanwha Defense will develop and produce the localized version of the European M3 Amphibious Rig for their deployment starting around 2027, according to the agency.



The M3 rig was developed by the European manufacturer General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), and DAPA earlier this year chose Hanwha as the preferred bidder for its licensed production.



The self-propelled, four-wheel vehicle is used as a bridge, or a multi-bay raft, to help tanks and other vehicles cross water obstacles.



Hanwha Defense has said the envisioned asset will be built in partnership with 31 local firms to produce more than 90 percent of the parts domestically.



"The M3 variant requires a fewer number of personnel for its management and no time for preparations," a DAPA official said.



"Its increased level of mobility and maneuverability, compared to the ribbon bridge system currently employed by the Army, is expected to help improve our military's operational capabilities." (Yonhap)







