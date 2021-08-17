 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 17, 2021 - 14:06       Updated : Aug 17, 2021 - 14:06

This image, shared on Billboard's official Twitter account, shows this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Aug. 21, 2021. (Billboard's Official Twitter Account)
This image, shared on Billboard's official Twitter account, shows this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Aug. 21, 2021. (Billboard's Official Twitter Account)
South Korean superband BTS' mega-hit "Butter" has placed seventh on this week's Billboard main singles chart, remaining in the top 10 for 12 straight weeks.

Billboard said on its website Monday (U.S. time) that BTS' "Butter" dropped three notches to No. 7 on the recently updated Hot 100 chart.

It led the Digital Song Sales chart for the 11th consecutive week, with 629,000 downloads.

The summery song has finished in the top 10 for 12 weeks in a row, including a yearly high of nine weeks atop Billboard's main singles chart since its release on May 21.

With "Butter," the band's second English-language song, BTS earlier achieved the longest No. 1 streak achieved by a group since 1995, when "One Sweet Day," a song by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and R&B group Boyz II Men, spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Another of the seven-piece act's English-language songs "Permission to Dance" also debuted at No. 1 on the competitive music chart upon its release on July 24.

Meanwhile, "Stay" by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber topped the latest Hot 100 chart, followed by "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo and "Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114