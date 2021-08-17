[News Focus] Koreans worked 200 more hours than OECD average in 2020

Headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris (OECD)



SEJONG -- South Koreans were found to have worked longer by about 200 hours last year compared to the average of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



In the Paris-based organization’s analysis of annual work hours logged by its 36 members, Korea ranked No. 3. Turkey was not included in the count.



The OECD defined average annual hours worked as the total number of hours actually worked per year divided by the average number of people in employment per year.



Each employed Korean worked 1,908 hours a year in 2020, 221 hours more than the OECD average of 1,687 hours.



Korea’s annual working hours was 141 hours longer than in the US, which came at 1,767 hours per annum, and 310 hours longer than Japan’s at 1,598 hours. Korea also outstripped France (1,402) and the UK (1,367).



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)