'Sinkhole' surpasses 1m admissions at fastest pace of 2021

This photo, provided by Showbox, shows a scene from South Korean disaster-comedy flick "Sinkhole," released last Wednesday.(Showbox)

South Korean disaster comedy film "Sinkhole" has surpassed a cumulative 1 million admissions on the sixth day of its release, the fastest pace among homegrown flicks released this year, data showed Tuesday.



The film, released last Wednesday, attracted 741,000 people over the Saturday-Monday Liberation Day holiday, bringing its combined total to 1.14 million, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.



It topped the 1 million threshold on Sunday, becoming the eighth 2021 film to have passed that mark, including the Korean action movie "Escape from Mogadishu" and Marvel Studios' superhero movie "Black Widow."



Also, it took only six days for "Sinkhole" to achieve the feat, closely outpacing "Mogadishu," released on July 28, which needed a week to reach the level.



"Sinkhole" is a story about people swallowed by a massive sinkhole along with a multifamily house they tried hard to get.



"Mogadishu," a film based on a true story about South and North Korean diplomats' escape from war-torn Somalia, posted a combined 408,000 moviegoers over the three-day holiday.



Its total admissions reached 2.44 million, becoming the second most-viewed film in 2021, following "Black Widow" with 2.95 million.



The US action adventure film "Free Guy" placed third with a three-day combined 117,000, followed by the American superhero movie "The Suicide Squad" and the comedy animated film "The Boss Baby: Family Business" with 41,000 and 35,000, respectively.



Meanwhile, a total of 1.4 million people came to the theaters over the three-day period, far outnumbering 707,000 people tallied over the four-day Lunar New Year's holiday in February. (Yonhap)







