 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

LG Display to invest 3.3 tr Won to expand OLED capacity

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 17, 2021 - 10:27       Updated : Aug 17, 2021 - 11:49

(LG Display Co.)
(LG Display Co.)
LG Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, said Tuesday it will invest 3.3 trillion won ($2.8 billion) to expand its medium-and-small sized OLED display production capacity.

The company said the investment, which will be made through March 2024, will be used in OLED facilities in South Korea that manufacture sixth-generation (1,500mm x 1,850mm) substrates.

LG Display is the world's sole supplier of large-size OLED panels for TVs, but its competitiveness in the medium-and-small sized OLED sector is relatively weak.

In the smartphone OLED panel, LG Display had a 10.6 percent revenue share in the first quarter of the year, far behind Samsung Display Co.'s 73.7 percent share, according to market researcher DSCC.

Industry observers said the investment is expected to help LG Display to produce 60,000 medium-and-small sized OLED sheets per month at its plant in Paju, north of Seoul.

LG Display reported 6.96 trillion won in sales and 701.1 billion won in operating profit in the second quarter of the year. In a conference call last month, the company said it is reviewing a plan to expand the capacity of its plastic OLED panels. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114