 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

Son Heung-min named to Premier League's Team of the Week

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 17, 2021 - 10:25       Updated : Aug 17, 2021 - 10:25
In this Reuters photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his club's 1-0 victory over Manchester City in a Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. (Reuters-Yonhap)
In this Reuters photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his club's 1-0 victory over Manchester City in a Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. (Reuters-Yonhap)
Fresh off an impressive goal against the champions Manchester City in his club's season opener, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has been selected to the Premier League's Team of the Week.

Alan Shearer, the league's all-time leading scorer, named Son as one of his three forwards on his weekly All-Star squad Monday (England local time), flanked by Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Richarlison of Everton.

Son scored Spur's lone goal in the 55th minute of their 1-0 victory over Man City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Man City became only the third Premier League champions to lose the first match of their title defense.

"What a goal, and what a way to earn a win over the champions.

Son caused Man City problems with his pace and skill," Shearer offered on the Premier League's website.

Son was joined by his Tottenham teammate, right back Japhet Tanganga.

Others on the Team of the Week were: Alisson (Liverpool) in goal; Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) and Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) on defense; and Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) and Said Benrahma (West Ham United) in midfield. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114