Son Heung-min named to Premier League's Team of the Week

In this Reuters photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his club's 1-0 victory over Manchester City in a Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

Fresh off an impressive goal against the champions Manchester City in his club's season opener, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has been selected to the Premier League's Team of the Week.



Alan Shearer, the league's all-time leading scorer, named Son as one of his three forwards on his weekly All-Star squad Monday (England local time), flanked by Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Richarlison of Everton.



Son scored Spur's lone goal in the 55th minute of their 1-0 victory over Man City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Man City became only the third Premier League champions to lose the first match of their title defense.



"What a goal, and what a way to earn a win over the champions.



Son caused Man City problems with his pace and skill," Shearer offered on the Premier League's website.



Son was joined by his Tottenham teammate, right back Japhet Tanganga.



Others on the Team of the Week were: Alisson (Liverpool) in goal; Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) and Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) on defense; and Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) and Said Benrahma (West Ham United) in midfield. (Yonhap)







