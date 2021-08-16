Samsung Display‘s low-power OLED panels inside latest foldable phone

Samsung Display’s new power-saving OLED display panels can be found inside Samsung Electronics’ latest smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold3, according to the display maker on Monday.
The new displays, developed with what the company brands as Eco2 OLED technology, cut power consumption by up to 25 percent, it added.
The firm has made a number of efforts to debut low-power OLED panels, with a focus on polarizers. Polarizers are key components in a panel that eliminate reflections from external light, but they also lower the brightness of the screen.
By changing the basic structure of a panel, Samsung Display has managed to increase its light efficacy by as much as 33 percent and reduce power consumption by 25 percent at most, it claimed.
The Galaxy Z Fold3 is the first case in which the Eco2 OLED has been put into actual use.
The foldable smartphone’s under-panel camera, more often referred to as UPC and one of the most innovative features of the latest model, was made possible partly by the Eco2 OLED, Samsung Display said.
“It is a groundbreaking technology that alters the basic structure of OLED panels to increase light efficiency and reduce power consumption,” said Kim Sung-chul, who leads the firm’s small display business.
The company said it expects wider application of the new, low-power OLED panels in smartphones.
The Eco2 OLED technology has been patented in seven countries, including South Korea, the US, China and Japan.
