Samsung Display‘s low-power OLED panels inside latest foldable phone

Samsung Display’s new power-saving OLED display panels can be found inside Samsung Electronics’ latest smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold3, according to the display maker on Monday.



The new displays, developed with what the company brands as Eco2 OLED technology, cut power consumption by up to 25 percent, it added.



The firm has made a number of efforts to debut low-power OLED panels, with a focus on polarizers. Polarizers are key components in a panel that eliminate reflections from external light, but they also lower the brightness of the screen.



(Samsung Display)