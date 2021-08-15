 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

FTC to conclude on price rigging allegation of shippers next month

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 15, 2021 - 14:56       Updated : Aug 15, 2021 - 15:13
HMM container carrier Nuri. (HMM)
HMM container carrier Nuri. (HMM)

The Fair Trade Commission is expected to decide next month on punitive actions against major shippers following allegations that shipping lines from both home and abroad have rigged freight charges.

According to government sources on Sunday, the FTC plans to hold a full-member meeting to discuss whether the accused 23 companies colluded to raise shipping costs for service on a Southeast Asian sea route. The allegation was first reported to the FTC by importers in the timber industry in 2018.

A full-member meeting is where a conclusion is reached, after an investigation and a hearing with the accused. It could happen before the end of August, the sources said.

In May, the FTC sent screen reports to the shippers, including Korea’s sea flag carrier HMM Co., Korea Marine Transport Co. and Sinokor Merchant Marine Co., to notify them that they may have violated the fair trade law.

The watchdog’s report also said each company may be subject to a fine worth 10 percent of the annual sales, and the penalty can go up to as much as 800 billion won ($684 million).

The accused companies strongly resisted, saying that their joint action to set prices is legitimate according to the Marine Transportation Act. They also raised a concern that the excessive amount of penalties might lead to bankruptcy of the companies.

The act stipulates that shippers can take collaborative action when entering into an agreement on cargo rates, allocation of vessels, stowage of cargo and other transport terms and conditions, when they fulfill certain conditions.

Under the law, the firms in agreement have to exchange sufficient information on the transport conditions with shippers’ association, and report their agreement to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. The companies should not be restricted from participation or withdrawal from the agreement unreasonably, it adds.

The shipping service providers claim that, due to the distinct nature of the industry, collaborative action is needed to prevent a monopoly in the market. If they do not set an agreed standard of operating terms and conditions, it can lead to excessive competition, and only the strongest will survive, an industry official said.

The antitrust watchdog, however, viewed the shipping firms collaborating to set the operating terms and conditions as going over the legal mark.

While the opinion is divided on the case, lawmakers are taking sides with the shippers, proposing a revision bill to not apply the fair trade act on activities conducted accordingly to the Marine Transportation Act.

The revision bill, presented by a ruling Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker, is expected to be tabled at a parliamentary subcommittee in September. Even if it glides through the legislative procedures, it is unlikely to come into effect to save the shippers from the FTC decision, if it decides to punish them.

The FTC is also against the revision bill, as it takes the view that the proposal would be literally allowing bid rigging of the shippers.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114