[Herald Interview] Turn N. Korea into ally, Army general says

South Korea and the US should not slip away a rare opportunity to gradually turn North Korea into their ally by helping out Pyongyang, which is desperate to find a way out of its worst economic crisis, said Leem Ho-young, former deputy commander at the allies’ Combined Forces Command.
“Let’s think beyond denuclearization. We have to eventually bring North Korea to the alliance-led order. That’s the ‘Grand Bargain,’” the retired four-star Army general said in an interview with The Korea Herald. He was referring to his contribution to Foreign Affairs in late July.
There, Leem and retired Gen. Vincent Brooks, who served with him as commander at their joint forces between 2016 and 2017, proposed bringing North Korea to what they called the “alliance-led order” as denuclearization and normalization of ties take place in stages.
The first two steps involve offering humanitarian aid and signing a declaration to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War. The last two steps are more contentious: The South and US should step up economic commitments to the North and replace the Seoul-Pyongyang armistice agreement with a peace treaty.
Proportionate measures, concessions and demonstrated progress by Pyongyang should accompany each step in what Leem calls “strategic deliberateness,” which means mutual trust is a precondition for deeper collaboration. The allies will maintain defense readiness until trust is built, he said.
Korea Herald: Why bigger economic support?
Leem Ho-young: North Korea wants help with its economy more than ever, and that presents a rare opportunity for South Korea and the US to come together for help. In October last year, Pyongyang showed off a new intercontinental ballistic missile. But it did not call Washington an imperialist aggressor or sworn enemy as it did the previous time, in September 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been careful with his language on US President Joe Biden. North Korea is leaving room for engagement. Even Kim Jong-un fears social upheaval caused by economic distress and understands that’s a threat to his grip on power.”
KH: Who does what in the initiative?
LEEM: It’s a two-track approach. Washington should put together a multinational infrastructure development fund to offer Pyongyang a 10-year interest-free loan, while Seoul should pursue a free trade pact with the North to jumpstart the economy. The plan is to reduce North Korea’ dependence on China and bring the regime closer to us. North Korea would have to work on denuclearization along the way. If it doesn’t, we don’t deliver either. The plan is a two-way street. We will have to come up with a long-term, coherent strategy on our part.
South Korea has never carried on with a long-term North Korea policy because leaders want to leave behind their own footprint in inter-Korea relations. But that has to stop and the government has to roll out an initiative that could survive political shifts.
KH: Would China get on board?
LEEM: The fact the US and China are not on favorable terms means the US has more to gain than to lose in trying this economic initiative. It draws Pyongyang closer to its side and away from Beijing, which will work to Washington’s advantage when it is seeking to put checks on Beijing. The US won’t just sit and watch Beijing extending its lifeline to Pyongyang, because that only reinforces its influence over the regime. We will have to make the US see this initiative is worth giving a shot to avoid being trapped in this unacceptable status quo.
KH: When does integration follow?
LEEM: Given that the economic project is up and running. We’ll have to look at if North Korea is nuclear-free, and if the two Koreas cannot risk invading each other. If that’s yes, we can look to replace the current armistice with a peace treaty. The defense readiness of the Allies shouldn’t be compromised along the way. By the time the two Koreas reach a peace agreement, South Korea will be the leading provider of North Korea’s investment, with the US being the second-leading partner responsible for the North’s international financing. Pyongyang will find itself in a wider Indo-Pacific trade pact.
This is a new economic order, a new balance of power in Northeast Asia. Of course we will face many hurdles as we push through, but we should work them out. North Koreans heavily rely on Jangmadang (North Korea’s black markets that now account for almost 60 percent of the economy), so that’s a good start.
KH: What’s wrong with Moon’s initiative?
LEEM: It’s unclear what President Moon is seeking to achieve in his North Korea policy. He speaks for peace but an inter-Korean detente is nowhere close. Look at what has happened since the 2018 inter-Korean summits where the two Korea shook hands on denuclearization. Nothing.
Moon seeks talks for talks and see what that has brought on. North Koreans got us thinking that the annual drills threaten inter-Korean dialogue. This is just wrong. Talks have taken place many times despite the exercises. North Korean have learned to get their way and we let them.
The Moon administration isn’t clear about what it wants to do with North Korea and isn’t bold enough either to call out North Koreans on what they have done wrong. It’s no wonder his strategy has got us nowhere.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
