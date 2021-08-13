[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream to host online fan meet to mark anniversary

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream will celebrate its fifth anniversary with an online fan meet, label SM Entertainment announced Friday.



It will host a livestream, titled “Hot! Summer Dream,” that will be broadcast on Naver’s V Live on Aug. 25. The bandmates will talk, play games and perform their hit songs for fans from around the world. Tickets for the online event went on sale Friday.



The septet’s most recent album was its first full album “Hot Sauce” that came out in May. The LP sold over 670,000 copies on the first day of sales and became a million seller. NCT Dream, the youngest subunit of NCT, not only turned out to be the most successful among the subunits in terms of album sales, but also became the first K-pop idol group ever to have its first full album to achieve the feat.



The LP sold over 2 million units in total and the repack, called “Hello Future,” also sold over a million copies. “Hot Sauce” also topped iTunes top albums chart in 37 regions.



ITZY to come out with 1st LP next month





Itzy is coming out with its first studio album “Crazy In Love” on Sept. 24, label JYP Entertainment said Friday.



The main track will be “Loco,” written by producer team Galactika* which also made the band’s hit songs “Dalla Dalla” and “Wannabe.”



The quintet debuted with single “Dalla Dalla” in February 2019 and dropped a score of hit songs. It entered Billboard charts for the first time this April with its fourth EP “Guess Who,” ranking No. 148 on the Billboard 200. The EP also earned the group the No. 99 spot on Billboard’s artist 100.



In the meantime, Itzy is airing the second season of its original variety content “[CSI] Code Name: Secret Itzy” every week since Aug. 3.



EXO’s D.O to star in new television drama: report





D.O of EXO is likely to appear as the male lead in an upcoming television drama, according to local media reports on Friday.



The singer/actor has been offered the role in a drama, titled “Jingeomseungbu” that translates roughly as a face-off, as an eccentric prosecutor who challenges the system and seeks justice on his own terms.



The idol has branched out into acting since 2014 using his full name, Do Kyung-soo, adding a number of dramas and movies under his filmography. Since he completed his military duty in January, he has been filming an SF movie “The Moon” and a remake of 2007 Taiwanese movie “Secret.”



Meanwhile, his first solo album came out in July and topped iTunes top albums chart in 59 regions.



Cravity floats teaser photos for 1st LP





