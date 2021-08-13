 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Anti-feminism website singled out celebs, lists RM from BTS as ‘verified feminist’

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Aug 13, 2021 - 13:44       Updated : Aug 13, 2021 - 13:44
A sign redirected from
A sign redirected from "Check Femi" website shows that the website has been deleted Friday. The website, when it was open, claimed to have "verified" feminist celebrities and high profile figures based on their comments and actions from the past.(Screen capture)
A website claiming to “verify” feminist celebrities and high profile figures was deleted hours after launch Friday, highlighting once again how feminism faces backlash from anti-feminist groups and how deepened gender conflict has become in the country.

The website, dubbed “Check Femi,” had several dozens of figures analyzed by 11 a.m. Friday, categorizing them to three groups of “suspected,” “verified” and “vanguard” in their association with feminist ideologies based on their comments and actions from the past.

Most notably, the website listed President Moon Jae-in and now-deceased former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon as vanguards while listing singer Bae Suzy and girl group Red Velvet’s member Joy as verified feminists. RM from BTS was also listed as a verified feminist.

Signs written “suspected” were put next to the name of actors Lee Hye-ri and Jung Woo-sung.

Manager of the website said in a notice that the categorization system was made to pick out feminists from the general public and as a means for people to decide who to follow or not to follow.

The website admin said its website does not differentiate between radical or controversial feminists and those who are recognized positively for working for improved rights for women.

Criticism flew in from community users, requesting the website to stop judging individual’s mindsets and virtues through just a small number of comments made in the past. Other comments questioned why being a feminist is something to be pinpointed from people and socially corner them.

The Korea Herald found the website was deleted as of 1:30 p.m., supposedly after facing criticism and numerous reports from media outlets.

South Korea has seen severe gender conflict in the past few years, mostly online between young men and women, over issues such as mandatory military service and radical feminist online communities.

The gender-based conflict is expected to stay heated, as young women still hold the view that society does not treat them fairly and as young men believe they have not unfairly benefited from being men.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114