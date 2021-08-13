 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai's vehicle production surpasses 5 million at US plant

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 13, 2021 - 11:37       Updated : Aug 13, 2021 - 11:37
This photo taken and provided by Hyundai Motor on Thursday, shows local employees of the carmaker's Alabama plant marching to celebrate the production of the 5 millionth vehicle in the factory. (Hyundai Motor)
This photo taken and provided by Hyundai Motor on Thursday, shows local employees of the carmaker's Alabama plant marching to celebrate the production of the 5 millionth vehicle in the factory. (Hyundai Motor)
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday accumulated vehicle production at its US plant has exceeded 5 million units since it began operations in May 2005.

Hyundai Motor has produced 2.56 million units of the Sonata sedan, 1.48 million Avante compacts, 900,000 Santa Fe SUVs, 37,000 Tucson SUVs and 1,800 Santa Cruz compact pickup trucks at the Alabama plant, the company said in a statement.

The 5 millionth vehicle produced in the 370,000-unit-a-year plant was Hyundai's first-ever pickup, the Santa Cruz.

Hyundai plans to begin the sale of the Santa Cruz pickup in the world's most important automobile market later this year.

The Santa Cruz boasts a bold yet sophisticated design, advanced connectivity and an all-wheel drive platform, Hyundai said, describing it as a sport adventure vehicle (SAV), a model that sits between an SUV and a pickup. (Yonhap)
