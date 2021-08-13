Foreign investors remain net sellers of Korean stocks in July

(Yonhap)

Foreign investors remained net sellers of South Korean stocks last month, extending their selling spree for a third consecutive month, data showed Friday.



Foreigners sold a net 3.77 trillion won ($3.26 billion) worth of local stocks in July, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).



British investors sold a net 2.3 trillion won of stocks last month, while investors from Middle Eastern nations net purchased 500 billion won worth of stocks, according to the FSS.



As of end-July, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 811 trillion won, accounting for 29.4 percent of the country's market capitalization.



Foreigners also bought a net 9.2 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.



Their bond holdings were valued at 195.3 trillion won, or 8.9 percent of the total as of end-July. (Yonhap)