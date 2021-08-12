S. Korea raises travel alert for Ethiopia's South Wollo, East Gojjam

This image provided by the foreign ministry on Thursday shows the change in South Korea's travel alert for northern Ethiopia. (Yonhap)



South Korea on Thursday raised the travel alert for two areas in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region amid escalating armed clashes in the country, recommending citizens cancel or delay plans to travel there.



The foreign ministry issued the Level 3 travel alert for South Wollo and East Gojjam -- the second highest in the four-tier system, which asks citizens to cancel their travel plans and those already in the areas to move to safe places.



The ministry said that it would continue to review whether there is a need to readjust the travel alert level as it carefully watches the security conditions in northern Ethiopia. (Yonhap)