[Today’s K-pop] Park Jihoon returns to stage with 4th EP

(Credit: Maroo Entertainment)



Park Jihoon held an online showcase to introduce his fourth EP “My Collection” on Thursday.



It has been nine months since his last album during which he appeared as a male lead in a television drama “At a Distance, Spring Is Green.”



“I wanted to show another me through transforming myself externally,” he said. “Acting, I believe, helps me a lot as it makes me more comfortable and freer in expressing myself on stage.” He also admitted that he is always thirsty, pining for stages when acting and wants to act when he is engaged in activities as a singer.



The new music reflects a lot of his ideas, said the idol, and is 98 percent perfect if he is being humble.



“This album is a collection of musical stories that express who Park Jihoon is,” he explained.



“I’d rather show a diverse range of myself ... than be remembered as a singular image,” Park went on, “I want to be an artist that can entertain both visually and aurally.”



TXT’s 2nd LP repack sells over half million in pre-order





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together’s repacked second full album sold over 560,000 copies in pre-order, according to label Big Hit Music.



The repackage titled “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape” consists of 11 tracks that includes title track “LO$ER=LO♡ER” and a song dedicated to fans, “Exchange Diary” as well as its first English-language song “Magic.”



The band’s second LP “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” from May sold more than 700,000 copies in pre-order. The LP entered Billboard 200 as No. 5 and is staying on the chart for nine consecutive weeks.



Blackpink’s “Love To Hate Me” tops 100m streams on Spotify





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink’s “Love To Hate Me,” a track from its first full album “The Album,” surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, announced label YG Entertainment on Thursday.



The dance number is the sixth song from the eight tracks of the album that came out in October last year to reach the milestone. Two remaining tracks, “Crazy Over You” and “You Never Know,” also are close to join them.



The band now has a total of 17 songs with over 100 million streams on the platform, and three with over 400 million -- “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love,” and “How You Like That.”



Meanwhile, the choreography video of “How You Like That” amassed 800 million views on YouTube on Tuesday, becoming the first dance video from a K-pop musician to hit the number. The song’s music video has over 938 million views as of Thursday, closing in on its most popular video, that of “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” which has more than 1.66 billion views.



2PM to host online fan meet to mark 13th anniversary





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)