Documentary ‘Assassins’ focuses on aftermath of murder of N. Korean leader’s half-brother

A scene from the documentary “Assassins” (The Coop)



Ryan White’s documentary “Assassins” tells the story of Siti Aisyah from Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam -- the two women who killed Kim Jong-un’s half-brother Kim Jong-nam -- and what happened to them afterward.



The documentary features surveillance footage of the murder of Kim Jong-nam and shows how the two women were arrested. It also shows how they were duped into smearing the lethal chemical agent VX on Kim Jong-nam’s face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Footage of their murder trials, where they both maintained that they had known nothing about the assassination plot and thought they were part of a prank show, is also included in the film.



Director White explained that like most Americans, he had not known much about the case before making the film.



“I think for almost everybody around the world, the assassination was such a huge, huge headline from the very beginning,” White said during a press conference held via videoconference at Lotte Cinema in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.



“For Americans specifically, if you look back at this, the assassination happened in February of 2017 and that was Donald Trump’s first full month in office. He had just been inaugurated here.”



He explained that Trump coverage dominated the news cycle at the time, while the news about Kim Jong-un’s half brother quickly disappeared from the headlines.



“Assassins” director Ryan White speaks during a press conference held via videoconference at Lotte Cinema in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. (The Coop)