 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

ICT exports reach fresh high in July

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 12, 2021 - 15:12       Updated : Aug 12, 2021 - 15:12
This file photo, taken Aug. 2, 2021, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken Aug. 2, 2021, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products hit a record high in July, data showed Wednesday, rising for the 14th consecutive month thanks to global demand for chips and displays.
Outbound shipments of ICT products stood at $19.5 billion last month, up 30.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The figure marks a fresh high for July after reaching $18.5 billion in 2018.
Imports reached $11.32 billion last month, up 14.9 percent from a year earlier, resulting in a trade surplus of $8.17 billion.
Chips and dislays continued to boost South Korea's ICT exports last month, with semiconductor shipments increasing 38.8 percent on-year to $11.05 billion, topping the $10 billion mark for the third month in a row.
The ministry said robust demand and increasing prices led exports of memory chips to surge 43.8 percent to $7.14 billion over the cited period, while logic chip shipments jumped 35.8 percent to a record high of $3.34 billion.
Display exports rose 34.9 percent to $2.09 billion thanks to strong demand for organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) used in smartphones and televisions.
OLED exports nearly doubled last month, soaring 89.6 percent on-year to $1.22 billion and rising for the 11th consecutive month.
By destination, shipments to China, South Korea's largest trading partner, rose 30.7 percent on-year to $9.1 billion thanks to demand across the board.
Chip exports to the country rose 38.1 percent to $6.6 billion over the cited period, while display shipments increased 21.7 percent to $940 million.
Exports to Vietnam increased 17.9 percent to $2.94 billion, while those to the United States gained 47.3 percent to $2.65 billion.
South Korea's total exports in July jumped 29.6 percent on-year to a record $55.4 billion, extending their gains to a ninth consecutive month on strong auto and chip sales. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114