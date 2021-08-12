 Back To Top
Business

Korean Air to resume flights to Hawaii in Nov.

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 12, 2021 - 11:58       Updated : Aug 12, 2021 - 11:58
Waikiki Beach on the southern shore of Honolulu (HanaTour)
Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier by sales, said Thursday it plans to resume flights to Hawaii in November, in line with South Korea's aim to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

Korean Air plans to operate three flights a week on the route from Incheon to Hawaii starting in November and expand the number of flights to five in December depending on the pandemic conditions, a company spokeswoman said over the phone.

The national flag carrier made the decision as it expects outbound travel demand to improve late this year.

Inbound passengers are exempt from a mandatory 10-day quarantine in Hawaii if they submit documents that prove they tested negative for COVID-19.

Smaller rival Asiana Airlines Inc. said it does not have a plan to resume flights to the US state.

Jeju Air Co., the country's biggest low-cost carrier, resumed flights to the US Pacific island of Saipan on June 8 in a preemptive measure to absorb post-coronavirus travel demand. Asiana and T'way Air Co. took off for Saipan starting July 24 and July 29, respectively.

South Korea has been in talks with Guam and Singapore to sign travel bubble deals in preparation for an increase in outbound travel demand as early as late this year. (Yonhap)
