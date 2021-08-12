 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Q2 net gains 16%

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 12, 2021 - 11:49       Updated : Aug 12, 2021 - 11:49
The corporate logo of Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. (Yonhap)
The corporate logo of Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. (Yonhap)
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. said Thursday its earnings rose more than 16 percent in the second quarter of the year from a year earlier.

Net income came to 312.6 billion won ($270 million) in the April-June period, up 16.1 percent from a year earlier, the leading non-life insurer said in a regulatory filing.

Operating income stood at 452.3 billion won in the three-month period, up 16.6 percent from a year earlier.

In the first half of the year, the company's net profit soared nearly 72 percent on-year to 744.1 billion won, with its operating profit spiking 63.7 percent to 1.05 trillion won and revenue reaching 9.76 trillion won, similar to that of the same period last year.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance is the non-life insurance arm of Samsung Group, South Korea's largest family-controlled conglomerate. (Yonhap)
