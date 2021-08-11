BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows South Korean superband BTS. (Big Hit Music)

"Permission to Dance," K-pop sensation BTS' latest release, has ranked No. 27 on this week's Billboard main singles chart, spending its fourth consecutive week on the popular American music chart.



The septet's third English number dropped 18 notches to No. 27 on the Hot 100 chart, refreshed Tuesday (US time), a month after its release.



The song had topped the Billboard chart in the fourth week of July, replacing BTS' previous release "Butter," allowing the group to score back-to-back debuts atop the list.



"Butter" took back the No. 1 spot in the following two weeks, while "Permission to Dance" remained within the top 10 over the same period.



The South Korean superband's latest dance-pop number has recently been garnering popularity with a dance challenge on YouTube Shorts.



Legendary British singer-songwriter Elton John also participated in the challenge as BTS mentioned his name in the song's lyrics: "When it all seems like it's wrong, just sing along to Elton John."



Meanwhile, "Butter," which had sat at the peak of Billboard's main singles chart for a yearly high of nine weeks in total, slipped to the fourth-highest place this week. The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay" claimed the highest spot this week.



The K-pop act's megahit single, however, stayed atop the Billboard Songs of the Summer chart for the eighth consecutive week. The chart tracks cumulative performance on streaming, radio airplay and digital song sales between the US Memorial Day on May 31 and Labor Day on Sept. 6. (Yonhap)