Entertainment

Musical ‘Hades Town’ postpones opening due to coronavirus cluster

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Aug 11, 2021 - 15:41       Updated : Aug 11, 2021 - 17:15
A poster image for the musical “Hades Town” (S&Co)
A poster image for the musical “Hades Town” (S&Co)


The musical “Hades Town” has postponed its opening for a week after 23 members of its cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19.

S&Co, the producer of the licensed Broadway show, announced Tuesday that the opening would be postponed from Aug. 24 to Sept. 7.

On Thursday Xiumin of EXO, who plays Orpheus in the show, tested positive, which put a halt to rehearsals. Staffers and actors then went into self-quarantine and were tested from Saturday to Monday.

A total of 23 people had been confirmed with the virus as of Tuesday, including stage actor Choi Jae-rim, who plays Hermes.

“Though the self-quarantine for the production team of ‘Hades Town’ ends on Aug. 19, we have decided to push back the opening of the show to ensure the safety of the actors and staff members and to properly prepare the show.”

S&Co said some 200 staff members and actors in the musical tested negative in preemptive PCR tests carried out July 29-31.

The musical is slated to run at the LG Arts Center in southern Seoul until Feb. 27. It is the first time the Tony Award-winning musical will be performed in South Korea.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
