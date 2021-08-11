 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

SK Telecom's Q2 net nearly doubles on equity gain, 5G growth

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 11, 2021 - 15:10       Updated : Aug 11, 2021 - 15:10
SK Telecom Co.'s headquarters in central Seoul is seen in this undated file photo provided by the company. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co.'s headquarters in central Seoul is seen in this undated file photo provided by the company. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top wireless carrier, said Wednesday its second-quarter net income rose 84 percent on-year thanks to gains in its equity ties with its chip-making affiliate SK hynix Inc. and growth in 5G users.

Net income stood at 795.7 billion won ($689.2 million) in the April-June period on a consolidated basis, compared with 432.3 billion won a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Operating income rose 10.8 percent to 396.6 billion won over the same period, while sales increased 4.7 percent to 4.81 trillion won.

SK Telecom said equity gains totaled 657.6 billion won in the April-June period on the back of SK hynix's strong performance.

The country's No. 2 chipmaker last month reported that its net income for the second quarter reached 1.98 trillion won, up 56.5 percent from a year earlier. SK Telecom holds a 20 percent stake in the company.

The wireless carrier also cited growth in its mobile service for the upbeat second-quarter earnings.

Mobile service revenue stood at 2.56 trillion won in the April-June period, up 3 percent on-year.

As of end-June, SK Telecom had 7.7 million 5G subscribers, compared with 6.74 million at the end of March.

SK Telecom's new tech businesses, ranging from media to online commerce, also logged robust growth, with its sales reaching 1.58 trillion won, up 10.1 percent from the previous year as the mobile carrier prepares to split into two in November by creating a new investment-focused company.

The new company, tentatively named SKT Investment Co., will serve as the holding company of 16 units, including SK hynix, e-commerce subsidiary 11Street and app market operator ONE Store, and has plans to invest in semiconductor and other promising tech industries.

The surviving SK Telecom will focus on its traditional mobile network business. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114