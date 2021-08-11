S. Korea's fishery output up 5% in H1

Shown in this undated file photo provided by the county of Wando is an abalone farm in the region. (county of Wando)

South Korea's fisheries output rose 5.2 percent on-year in the first half of this year on the back of improved production from the aquaculture sector, data showed Wednesday.



The total fisheries output amounted to 2.3 million tons in the January-June period, compared with 2.2 million tons tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



In terms of value, the output came to 4.45 trillion won ($3.86 billion), up 8.7 percent on-year.



The aquaculture sector led the overall growth, with its output rising 5.2 percent to reach 1.7 million tons. The production of oysters increased 6.3 percent, and that of abalone spiked 14 percent.



The production of blue crabs soared 85 percent as last year's record-long monsoon season improved their living conditions.



The deep-sea fishery segment saw its output jump 13.7 percent, helped by squid and tuna.



Meanwhile, the output from coastal fishing dropped 0.7 percent to 366,720 tons. The amount of squid caught plunged 37.3 percent due to higher water temperatures in February and March.



The ministry said the higher sea temperature may hamper the country's fishery industry over the second half of this year. (Yonhap)